Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 29th

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.

Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney.

Selwood sprung up on the gunnel at the bow of the boat to avoid the thrashing shark and steadied himself by clinging to the tubular metal frame of the sun shelter, known as a bimini.

"I didn't give it a chance to look me in the eyes. I wanted to get up and get on top of the gunnel because it was thrashing around madly," Selwood told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"Flash Gordon wouldn't have caught me," he said, referring to the athletic science fiction comic book hero of the 1930s.

Selwood used a hand-held radio to call the Evans Head coast guard and stayed on the gunnel until a rescue boat arrived.

Coast guard skipper Bill Bates said he misread the danger when Selwood reported his predicament.

"He said, 'I'm injured, I've broken my arm, I've got lacerations and there's a shark in my boat,'" Bates said.

"Often a fisherman will bring a small shark on board - maybe 2 or 3 feet (up to 1 meter) - and they're still ferocious. That's what I was expecting, but I was totally wrong," he added.

The coast guard crew rescued Selwood, but left the shark alone. The shark was estimated to weigh 200 kilograms (440 pounds).

"The shark was thrashing inside the boat, taking up the entire deck area - there was no way you'd put a foot in there," Bates said.

The coast guard took Selwood to paramedics at Evans Head, where his badly swollen arm was cleared of any fracture.

The coast guard later towed Selwood's boat with the shark into Evans Head just before nightfall.

"We think it was already dead at that stage, but no one was game to put their finger in to find out," Bates said.

Why the shark flung itself over the motor and into the anchored boat is a mystery.

Selwood said he was sitting on a cooler, known generically in Australia by the popular brand name Esky, with two hand lines off the port and starboard sides of the boat when he saw one of the lines move as if a fish was hooked.

"I hopped up off the Esky, I touched the hand line and I just caught a blur coming in the corner of me eye and just out of instinct," Selwood said. "I threw me right arm up and this thing hit me in the forearm and spun me around and knocked me off me feet."

"This thing was beside me and I looked over and thought, 'Oh, a bloody shark.' So I just climbed - he was doing a mad dance around, he was thrashing everywhere," he added.

Selwood said he'll have to replace destroyed equipment, including buckets and coolers, before returning to the fishing spot he's visited for more than 50 years.

"He didn't do anything structural to me boat, it just smashed anything that was in his road. You can understand, he was a wild creature out of his comfort zone," Selwood said.

BERLIN (AP) -- German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day's earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn.

Ingolstadt police said Sunday the 36-year-old had been carrying about 9,000 euros ($10,000) in small bills Saturday night when he lost the bag on the A9 highway.

The man, whose name wasn't released, stopped his motorcycle and tried to collect the cash himself, and witnesses called police.

Authorities temporarily shut down the stretch of the highway and helped the man collect his cash, but an estimated 1,500 euros was taken away by the wind before it could be recovered, the dpa news agency reported.

Police say he was able to produce a slip showing the cash was his.



SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts judge has denied a man's request to juggle during his trial to show jurors he was just clowning around when he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store.

The Republican reports that a Springfield judge on Thursday rejected Orlando Melendez's request to juggle for jurors when the case goes to trial. He claimed in his written motion that he is a real clown.

Melendez has pleaded not guilty to charges he used a toy gun to try to rob a convenience store in December.

The 20-year-old man, who is representing himself, asked that he be allowed to juggle three wads of paper for 20 seconds to show jurors that the alleged attempted robbery was a misunderstanding.

Jury selection is set to begin June 8.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Two brothers launching a new restaurant in North Carolina found themselves deluged by a $308,000 water bill. But now their water worries are over.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Faraz and Faisal Syed received the enormous bill in March, about two months before the Lazeez Mediterranean Grill had opened in that city. They say it covered just 13 days of service.

The brothers had the restaurant checked by a plumber and there were no leaks. They also say water was cut off three times before service was restored Wednesday, two weeks after the restaurant had opened.

Charlotte Water spokesman Cam Coley wouldn't discuss specifics of what had happened, but says the issue had been resolved. Coley said it sometimes takes weeks or months to resolve billing issues.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Pennsylvania man is in the money after setting a record on "The Price is Right."

Ryan Belz, of Millerton, was wildly enthusiastic just to get called on stage in the episode that aired Thursday. His unbridled excitement only grew from there.

In the end, the Penn State graduate set a record by winning $31,500 in one of the TV show's most popular games, Plinko.

Contestants have to guess correct digits in the prices of prizes to earn Plinko chips. They take the chips to the top of a game board and drop them into a slot, where they travel down to reveal winning amounts.

Belz told TMZ in an interview after the big win that he figured his job at Target would help him estimate the prices.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Federal authorities say an airline passenger tried to bite a flight attendant, then jumped out of the aircraft and onto the tarmac at a North Carolina airport.

Local media outlets report 22-year-old Tu Lon Sein appeared in federal court Friday on a charge of assaulting/intimidating a flight crew member.

Court documents say the man was aboard American Airlines flight 5242 on Thursday. As it was backing away from the gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for the trip to New Bern, a man got out of his seat and tried to open the main door. When the flight attendant and two passengers tried to intervene, the man attempted to bite the attendant's hand.

The man then made his way to the galley, pried open the door and jumped.

WOERNSMUEHL, Germany (AP) - Georg Schoettl's workout routine is intense, but it involves just one finger. That - plus a high tolerance for pain - is all he needs to compete in the unique sport of "Fingerhakeln," or finger wrestling.

Schoettl's training regimen consists of using his middle finger to lift a weight and pull a rubber band over and over again. The preparation serves the 56-year-old farmer from southern Germany well when he arrives at the 40th Alpine Country Championship, where he is one of more than 50 competitors.

Hundreds of people in traditional Bavarian clothes come together in a big tent in the picturesque village of Woernsmuehl near Miesbach in Upper Bavaria to drink beer and watch the crowning of new champions.

Fingerhakeln is now a serious competitive sport in the Alpine region of southern Germany and neighboring Austria, but it was originally used to settle disputes.

In each round, competitors sit on opposite sides of a solid table cushioned with leather to soften the impact. They hook their fingers through opposite sides of a small leather loop and wait for the referee to signal the start. The winner is whoever can pull his opponent across the table first. Contests usually last just a few seconds, and dislocated fingers are common.

Schoettl, who has competed for more than 40 years, placed third in the most senior category.

It's the odd strikeout that has gone viral.

Connecticut's Double-A minor league baseball team, the Yard Goats, played the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday. In the top of the eighth inning, with the count at 1-2, Rumble Ponies pitcher Cory Burns lost his footing and threw the ball into the grass near the first base line.

Goats batter Josh Fuentes jokingly took a swing. But the ball was still live. The umpire called it a strike.

That was Fuentes' third strike and led to the end of the inning. And the Yard Goats ended up losing the game 5-4.

The play went viral and lead to a flurry of social media posts. Should the umpire have called a strike? Should Fuentes have known better?

Fuentes took to Twitter and had a good sense of humor about the strikeout.

The Yard Goats chimed in on the fun on social media.

Not everyone agreed that the umpire should have called a strike on what was an obvious joke swing. But technically, the ball was still live and play was still underway.

Baseball fans around the country couldn't resist the opportunity to weigh in.

Through Sunday, Fuentes was batting .255 with 38 hits, 13 runs, three home runs, 22 RBI, and leading the team with four triples.

Venice, FL - Look before you leap. Take that advice from the family that lives in this home in Venice, Florida. They found a seven to eight foot alligator in the backyard pool this morning.

The reptile seemed to be enjoying a memorial day swim, that is until trappers arrived.

The gator put up a good fight, but eventually trappers were able to get it out of the pool.

They will relocate it to a more appropriate location.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - A recently released video shows South African police officers pelting suspected thieves with apples that had allegedly been stolen.

The video, which was posted on media websites and social media, shows a group of officers in blue uniforms grabbing apples out of the back of a vehicle and hurling them at four men who are lined up at a roadside cliff, their backs to the police. The suspected apple thieves flinch as they are hit and officers can be heard chuckling.

South African media reported this weekend that the incident happened in the Theewaterskloof area in Western Cape province. Reports say the local mayor condemned the incident and launched an investigation.