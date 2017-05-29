Americans turn out by 1000s to remember JFK

Americans turn out by 1000s to remember JFKPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges
Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges
JUPITER, Fla. - Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida. Woods lives in Jupiter Island and was taken into custody at around 3:00 a.m. Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m.>>
JUPITER, Fla. - Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida. Woods lives in Jupiter Island and was taken into custody at around 3:00 a.m. Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m.>>
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region
KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.>>
KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.>>
Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct
Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges. The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.>>
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges. The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police searching for armed robbery suspect
Coeur d'Alene Police searching for armed robbery suspect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police in Coeur d'Alene are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar Tree on W. Neider Avenue Sunday night. Officers say a man came into the store just before 9:00 a.m., pulled a gun and demanded money. Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the area.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police in Coeur d'Alene are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar Tree on W. Neider Avenue Sunday night. Officers say a man came into the store just before 9:00 a.m., pulled a gun and demanded money. Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the area.>>
One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail
One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
3 people hurt after ponies rush sidewalk at Wisconsin parade
3 people hurt after ponies rush sidewalk at Wisconsin parade
ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Three people were injured when show ponies pulling a wagon in a Memorial Day parade in southeastern Wisconsin rushed onto a crowded sidewalk. Authorities say a 9-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman who were struck by the carriage Monday in Elm Grove were taken to a hospital. The boy, who is from Racine, suffered a minor cut and stomach pain.>>
ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Three people were injured when show ponies pulling a wagon in a Memorial Day parade in southeastern Wisconsin rushed onto a crowded sidewalk. Authorities say a 9-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman who were struck by the carriage Monday in Elm Grove were taken to a hospital. The boy, who is from Racine, suffered a minor cut and stomach pain.>>
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
Teen says slain cousin shielded him from bullets in Mississippi shooting
Teen says slain cousin shielded him from bullets in Mississippi shooting
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi teen says his life was saved by his 18-year-old cousin who shielded him from bullets. Caleb Edwards says when a gunman entered a home early Sunday, "I thought I was going to die.">>
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi teen says his life was saved by his 18-year-old cousin who shielded him from bullets. Caleb Edwards says when a gunman entered a home early Sunday, "I thought I was going to die.">>
1 hurt by driver firing AK-47 on Florida highway
1 hurt by driver firing AK-47 on Florida highway
MIAMI (AP) - One person was injured when a man started firing an AK-47 while driving down a Florida highway. In a statement from Miami-Dade Police, Detective Daniel Ferrin said two vehicles were struck by bullets after the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from his Toyota Corolla as he drove south on the Palmetto Expressway early Monday.>>
MIAMI (AP) - One person was injured when a man started firing an AK-47 while driving down a Florida highway. In a statement from Miami-Dade Police, Detective Daniel Ferrin said two vehicles were struck by bullets after the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from his Toyota Corolla as he drove south on the Palmetto Expressway early Monday.>>
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Portland mayor urges cancellation of Trump rally
Portland mayor urges cancellation of Trump rally
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is calling on the federal government and organizers to cancel a "Trump Free Speech Rally" and other events next weekend after the fatal stabbing of two people who confronted a man hurling racial slurs at two young women on a train. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Monday that the community is sad and angry, and the rallies are inappropriate and could be dangerous.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is calling on the federal government and organizers to cancel a "Trump Free Speech Rally" and other events next weekend after the fatal stabbing of two people who confronted a man hurling racial slurs at two young women on a train. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Monday that the community is sad and angry, and the rallies are inappropriate and could be dangerous.>>
Americans turn out by 1000s to remember JFK
Americans turn out by 1000s to remember JFK
BOSTON (AP) - Thousands have gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy on the day he would have turned 100. The United States Postal Service commemorated Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.>>
BOSTON (AP) - Thousands have gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy on the day he would have turned 100. The United States Postal Service commemorated Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.>>
Arson suspected in fire at Pullman Subway
Arson suspected in fire at Pullman Subway
PULLMAN, Wash. - Firefighters in Pullman, Washington, report a joint investigation into a fire Monday morning that damaged a Subway sandwich shop located at 460 E. Main was an arson fire.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Firefighters in Pullman, Washington, report a joint investigation into a fire Monday morning that damaged a Subway sandwich shop located at 460 E. Main was an arson fire.>>
No working smoke detectors in Spokane Valley kitchen fire
No working smoke detectors in Spokane Valley kitchen fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to a house fire at Trent and McDonald at about 10 p.m. Sunday night. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a window of the home and called for addition units to help put the fire out. Fifteen units responded. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies called the fire in.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to a house fire at Trent and McDonald at about 10 p.m. Sunday night. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a window of the home and called for addition units to help put the fire out. Fifteen units responded. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies called the fire in.>>