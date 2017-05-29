Americans turn out by 1000s to remember JFK

Thousands have gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy on the day he would have turned 100.



The United States Postal Service commemorated Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.



Boston's John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum held a birthday celebration. Museum officials say thousands attended its events.



Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a great-nephew of JFK, delivered the keynote at a ceremony held at the U.S. National Park, and a ceremony was held to honor the 35th U.S. president at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.



Kennedy was 46 when he was assassinated Nov. 22, 1963.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)