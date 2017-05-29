1 hurt by driver firing AK-47 on Florida highway

One person was injured when a man started firing an AK-47 while driving down a Florida highway.



In a statement from Miami-Dade Police, Detective Daniel Ferrin said two vehicles were struck by bullets after the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from his Toyota Corolla as he drove south on the Palmetto Expressway early Monday.



Ferrin said one victim drove himself to a hospital with a minor head injury due to debris from the shooting.



The suspect surrendered after crashing his car and exchanging gunfire with authorities. Officers from Miami-Dade Police, Doral Police and Florida Highway Patrol were involved in that shooting.



It wasn't immediately clear why the suspect started firing. Ferrin said charges were pending.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)