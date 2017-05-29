1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

The Gray's Harbor Sheriff Office says a pickup similar to this one was used to run over two people. Photo: Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office.

A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.



KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.



Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.



The second victim, a 19-year-old Aberdeen man, reportedly is in critical condition.



The incident took place at the Donkey Creek Campground.



Campers were upset at 1:30 a.m. Saturday because of a pickup was doing doughnuts on a gravel bar in the campground.



The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office says there was an argument and a camper threw a rock at the truck.



Investigators say the driver then backed up toward the campers and ran over the two men and then fled.



