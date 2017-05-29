3 people hurt after ponies rush sidewalk at Wisconsin parade - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

3 people hurt after ponies rush sidewalk at Wisconsin parade

Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
ELM GROVE, Wis. -

Three people were injured when show ponies pulling a wagon in a Memorial Day parade in southeastern Wisconsin rushed onto a crowded sidewalk.
    
Authorities say a 9-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman who were struck by the carriage Monday in Elm Grove were taken to a hospital. The boy, who is from Racine, suffered a minor cut and stomach pain. The woman, of Brookfield, suffered ankle, shoulder and head injuries.
    
A 77-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by the ponies but refused to be taken to a hospital.
    
Police say the ponies might have been startled by tennis balls that children threw or fireworks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

