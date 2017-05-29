Climber rescued after falling into crevasse on Mt Rainier - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Climber rescued after falling into crevasse on Mt Rainier

Posted: Updated:
MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. -

A climber is in the hospital after being rescued from a crevasse on Mount Rainier.
    
Mount Rainier National Park officials say three people climbed the mountain on Saturday and were descending on skis and snowboards when a 24-year-old female fell about 100 feet (30 meters) into a crevasse on the Emmons Glacier on the mountain's east side at an elevation of about 12,300 feet (3,750 meters).
    
Park rangers received a 911 call phone call and reached the site by helicopter. Six rescuers pulled the injured climber to the surface by nightfall. Two rangers spent the night with her on the glacier while the other two climbers descended.
    
The helicopter returned to the site on Sunday morning and retrieved the injured climber and took her to a waiting ambulance.
    
She was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

