Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

Dive Rescue and Search and Rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park on Monday.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies say the 25-year-old man from the Spokane area was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend when he fell above the falls off of the back side of the cliffs.

It happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon and the man hasn't been seen since. Dive rescue crews are assessing the safety of the water before crews enter the water to search for the man.