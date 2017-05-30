Pasco Police find stolen truck driven by 15-year-old

Pasco Police report they recovered a stolen truck driven by a 15-year-old Kennewick girl early Monday morning. The truck was found near 4th and Court. It had been stolen sometime early Sunday morning from the 1400 block of W. Clark.

The owner of the truck told police he parked the truck on the curb with the keys in the ignition and a large white AC unit in the bed. When it was recovered, the teen was in possession of a large key ring containing all the victim's keys, and about two dozen of his credit and debit cards, which he did not report missing with the pickup. Apparently he forgot they were inside.

Police say the 15-year-old has a history of property crime including tagging and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Franklin County Deputies took the girl to Juvenile Detention to be processed for possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards.

Police returned the stolen pickup to its owner.