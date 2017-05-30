Hot Clicks: Chinese factory raided for producing fake Budweiser cans of beer

Hot Clicks: Chinese factory raided for producing fake Budweiser cans of beerPosted: Updated:
Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park
Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.>>
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.>>
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Pasco Police find stolen truck driven by 15-year-old
PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police report they recovered a stolen truck driven by a 15-year-old Kennewick girl early Monday morning. The truck was found near 4th and Court. It had been stolen sometime early Sunday morning from the 1400 block of W. Clark. The owner of the truck told police he parked the truck on the curb with the keys in the ignition and a large white AC unit in the bed.>>
Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified
UPDATE: JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man. The accident that killed Remington J. Peters occurred Sunday at Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where people catch ferries to see the Statue of Liberty.>>
Amazon's market value hit $478 billion, double that of Wal-Mart
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, the e-commerce giant that has changed how much of the world shops for books, toilet paper and TVs, hit a new milestone. Its stock topped $1,000 for the first time. That price puts Amazon's market value at $478 billion, double that of rival Wal-Mart and more than 15 times the size of Target.>>
Megyn Kelly announces NBC spot
KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC. Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video:>>
Hot Clicks: Chinese factory raided for producing fake Budweiser cans of beer
KHQ.COM - A factory in China was raided after authorities discovered they were producing 600,000 flats of fake Budweiser beer cans every month and distributing them to bars and nightclubs in the country. Video of the illegal production was released by an anonymous user on the social platform, WeChat.>>
Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 29th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 29th.>>
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
PANAMA CITY (AP) - A source close to the family of Manuel Noriega says the former Panamanian dictator has died at age 83. The source was not authorized to be quoted by name. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that "the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history.">>
Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park
Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.>>
Pasco Police find stolen truck driven by 15-year-old
PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police report they recovered a stolen truck driven by a 15-year-old Kennewick girl early Monday morning. The truck was found near 4th and Court. It had been stolen sometime early Sunday morning from the 1400 block of W. Clark. The owner of the truck told police he parked the truck on the curb with the keys in the ignition and a large white AC unit in the bed.>>
Hundreds honor the fallen during Medical Lake Memorial Day ceremony
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Hundreds of people came to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake on Monday for Memorial Day. One local couple has made it a tradition every year to remember those who sacrificed for our country and have made sure they are never taken for granted or forgotten.>>
