Hot Clicks: Chinese factory raided for producing fake Budweiser cans of beer

KHQ.COM - A factory in China was raided after authorities discovered they were producing 600,000 flats of fake Budweiser beer cans every month and distributing them to bars and nightclubs in the country.



Video of the illegal production was released by an anonymous user on the social platform, WeChat and then share on the Facebook page, Shanghaiist. You can see workers dump used Budweiser cans with the tops off in a tub of liquid that's presumably beer. The cans are then sent down a conveyor belt to a machine that reseals the tops back on the cans.



Budweiser told the Chinese news source, Ming Pao, that they will be seeking legal action.