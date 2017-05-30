Megyn Kelly announces NBC spot

Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC.



Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly."



Kelly announced the following five things in the video:



1.) "I've missed you." Kelly said she's enjoyed some time off in-between jobs spending quality time with her kids.

2.) She will be launching an prime time news magazine show on NBC.

3.) You will laugh, cry, feel outrage and inspiration when you hear the stories she has to share.

4.) She's teaming up with the incredible journalists at NBC News to bring you the "stories of our time."

5.) She promises to tell the stories "that need to be told, and in many cases aren't."

Sunday nights are about to get a lot more interesting. And I’m excited to be a part of it! pic.twitter.com/ePAGLwPgRl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 30, 2017