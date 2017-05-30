Alaska Airlines flight diverted to Kansas City - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Alaska Airlines flight diverted to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An Alaska Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Seattle was diverted to Kansas City after a burning smell and fumes were reported on the plane.
    
Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Halley Knigge says the odor appeared to come from a bathroom and the plane was diverted as a precaution Monday night.
    
The three flight attendants were checked by medical personnel but no injuries were reported.
    
Passengers had to stay overnight in Kansas City and will be placed on another flight Tuesday.
    
The airline said it will reimburse passengers for hotels and food.

    Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.

    UPDATE: JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man. The accident that killed Remington J. Peters occurred Sunday at Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where people catch ferries to see the Statue of Liberty.

    Everett Police are investigating after a teenage boy was critically wounded during an apparent road-rage incident that escalated to a shooting.
        
    Police said the 16-year-old was in critical condition Monday evening with gunshot wounds.
        
     

