Body found in Flathead Lake likely that of homicide victim

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Flathead County officials say a body found in Flathead Lake is likely that of a homicide victim.



Sheriff Chuck Curry says boaters spotted the man's body on Monday evening, about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the mouth of the Flathead River.



Curry believes the body is that of 34-year-old Andrew Walthers, who was thrown off a bridge and into the river on April 26.



The body has been sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy and identification.



Cecil Thomas Rice is charged with deliberate homicide. He has not entered a plea. Heather Joy Meeker has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence.

