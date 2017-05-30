Body found in Flathead Lake likely that of homicide victim - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Body found in Flathead Lake likely that of homicide victim

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Flathead County officials say a body found in Flathead Lake is likely that of a homicide victim.
    
Sheriff Chuck Curry says boaters spotted the man's body on Monday evening, about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the mouth of the Flathead River.
    
Curry believes the body is that of 34-year-old Andrew Walthers, who was thrown off a bridge and into the river on April 26.
    
The body has been sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy and identification.
    
Cecil Thomas Rice is charged with deliberate homicide. He has not entered a plea. Heather Joy Meeker has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence.

    Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.

    Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.

