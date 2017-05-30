New trial begins for deputy charged in ex-wife's murder

New trial begins for deputy charged in ex-wife's murderPosted: Updated:
Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park
Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.>>
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.>>
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified
UPDATE: JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man. The accident that killed Remington J. Peters occurred Sunday at Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where people catch ferries to see the Statue of Liberty.>>
A collection of bad jokes: 'It's so hot outside...'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The recent heat wave across the Inland Northwest has given us the opportunity to dust off some really bad jokes to illustrate exactly how hot it is outside.>>
440-pound great white shark leaps into boat, lands on fisherman
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet. Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the 4.5-meter (15-foot) power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney. Selwood ...>>
Body found in Flathead Lake likely that of homicide victim
Flathead County officials say a body found in Flathead Lake is likely that of a homicide victim. Sheriff Chuck Curry says boaters spotted the man's body on Monday evening, about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the mouth of the Flathead River. Curry believes the body is that of 34-year-old Andrew Walthers, who was thrown off a bridge and into the river on April 26.>>
New trial begins for deputy charged in ex-wife's murder
LEWISTON, Idaho - A new trial is underway for a former sheriff's deputy in north-central Idaho charged in connection with the strangling death of his ex-wife. Joseph A. Thomas Jr. was convicted in 2011 of killing Beth Irby-Thomas and sentenced to at least 25 years in prison, but the Idaho Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2014.>>
Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified
UPDATE: JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man. The accident that killed Remington J. Peters occurred Sunday at Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where people catch ferries to see the Statue of Liberty.>>
Alaska Airlines flight diverted to Kansas City
An Alaska Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Seattle was diverted to Kansas City after a burning smell and fumes were reported on the plane.>>
Teen wounded in apparent road-rage incident in Everett
Everett Police are investigating after a teenage boy was critically wounded during an apparent road-rage incident that escalated to a shooting.>>
Amazon's market value hit $478 billion, double that of Wal-Mart
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, the e-commerce giant that has changed how much of the world shops for books, toilet paper and TVs, hit a new milestone. Its stock topped $1,000 for the first time. That price puts Amazon's market value at $478 billion, double that of rival Wal-Mart and more than 15 times the size of Target.>>
Megyn Kelly announces NBC spot
KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC. Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video:>>
