Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 30th

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter protest.

"Fearless Girl" was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous "Charging Bull" statue.

The dog's sculptor, Alex Gardega, tells The New York Post that he thinks "Fearless Girl" is a disrespectful publicity stunt and "has nothing to do with feminism."

"Fearless Girl" creator Kristen Visbal and a representative for bull creator Arturo Di Modica did not immediately respond to comment requests on Tuesday.

Di Modica has previously complained that "Fearless Girl" turns his bull's message of freedom, peace, strength, power and love into something negative.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) -- Police in western Germany say a neighborhood was evacuated after World War II-era grenades and other munitions bought at a flea market began exploding in summer-like heat.

Police said Tuesday that authorities were called after an explosion Monday afternoon in the town of Hennef, east of Bonn. They arrived to find a garage in flames, and more explosions followed.

They cleared a wide area around the home, shutting a stretch of railway and highway as experts were brought in. They secured the munitions and destroyed them in a controlled explosion in a field.

The 51-year-old homeowner, who's under investigation for weapons law violations, told police he bought the crate of munitions at a flea market and they apparently started exploding in the hot weather.

There were no injuries.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire police department has issued a public service announcement with an odd mug shot after a man was arrested with marijuana in his car.

Hampstead police said in a release Monday, "as a public service announcement - it is illegal to possess recreational marijuana in New Hampshire, even if you only 'smoke it in Massachusetts.'"

WMUR-TV reports the announcement came after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor, who was pulled over for using his cellphone while driving.

Police say they arrested Taylor after they saw he had a bag of marijuana in a cup holder.

Taylor has been charged with possession of a controlled drug, transporting a controlled drug in a motor vehicle and use of an electronic mobile device. In his arrest photo, Taylor is sticking out his tongue while his eyes are closed and arms are crossed.

No information on an attorney for Taylor could be located.

Recreational use and possession of small amounts of marijuana were legalized in Massachusetts last year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Granite from a Philadelphia park that was a skateboarding mecca, though for a long stretch an illegal one, is being put to new use at a skate park being built nearly 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) away.

Slabs from the city's famed LOVE Park, named for Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture, are being shipped to the city of Malmo, Sweden.

Malmo's skateboarding coordinator told KYW-TV that the granite will be used for a project he says will "rock the skateboarding world."

The park adjacent to Philadelphia's City Hall was long a popular destination for skateboarders. It was featured in a Tony Hawk video game and partly credited for bringing the X Games to Philadelphia in 2001 and 2002.

But from 2003 to 2016 skateboarding was banned at the park, with skaters risking fines if they were caught using it. Now, the area is undergoing a major redesign that it is turning it into largely green space, effectively killing its use as a skating venue.

A Philadelphia organization that advocates for skateboarding had control of the granite.

"Well, of course, it's sacred and to share that with another city making a skate park that used that granite was very attractive to us," said Josh Nims, a founder of the group.

Malmo skateboarding coordinator Gustav Eden said his city has "learned that skateboarding is not detrimental to urban life but can actually be an asset in activating spaces."

Some people move to Malmo to skate, he said, and top sponsors like Vans hold competitions in the Swedish city.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Walmart store to shop.

Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

Tori Lee Castillo remains jailed on suspicion of child abuse after being arrested Thursday evening when she returned to the car.

Police Lt. Casey Warren says the state child welfare was contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- A romantic moment aboard a hot air balloon nearly ended in tragedy when the balloon crashed just moments after a couple got engaged on board.

Christine Peters had just said yes to Stephen Peters' proposal in the sky near Edmonton, Alberta, in Canada on Saturday. She tells CTV Edmonton that the balloon then quickly began falling out of the sky and the pilot told the 10 passengers aboard to brace themselves.

Peters says the balloon landed in a tree. The pilot was able to free it for a bit before hitting another tree and then the ground. Peters says it dragged for another 100 to 200 feet before finally coming to a stop. No one was hurt.

Martin tells CTV the crash has given him an "awesome" proposal story.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Tennessee man is calling himself a "dumb redneck with a bad idea" after police filed charges against him for throwing a catfish onto the rink in Pittsburgh during the opening of the Stanley Cup Final.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob Waddell threw the dead fish over the glass surrounding the rink on Monday night during the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins game.

He was ejected and charged with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions.

Waddell, of Nolensville, told Nashville radio station WGFX-FM that he came up with the idea ahead of a trip to see relatives in Ohio.

He said that "like an ignorant redneck, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be awesome to throw a catfish on the ice at this game?'"

The Penguins won the game 5-3. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Hockey has a long tradition of objects being thrown on the ice, usually in affection like when fans toss hats to mark hat tricks. There are odd offerings, too, including the time-honored tradition of Detroit Red Wings fans throwing octopi during the playoffs.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A pair of Japanese Yubari cantaloupe melons were sold for about $13,500 at the first auction of the harvest season in Sapporo. The Yubari melons are known for their perfect proportions and are often given as gifts. They are only grown in Yubari, a small town on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kuwaiti customs officials caught a pigeon carrying 178 pills in a tiny backpack into the country.

The officials seized the pigeon close to the customs building in Abdali near the country's border with Iraq, according to al-Rai.

The drugs were apparently a type of ketamine, a drug used to prevent pain but is also known as an illegal party drug, according to the BBC.

Customs officials were reportedly aware that pigeons were being used as drug smugglers, but this is the first time a bird was caught.

This is not the first time pigeons have been used to carry in paraphernalia. In Costa Rica, prison guards captured a pigeon carrying cocaine and cannabis in 2015.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two men face potential charges of harassment after the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) received multiple tips and pictures of the men forcing a baby alligator to drink alcohol.

Joseph Andrew Floyd Jr., 20, and Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, admitted to officers that they picked up the alligator after they saw it crossing the road, according to SCDNR. The men then posted photos of the alligator being forced to ingest beer in Japers County, 138 miles south of Columbia. They later released the reptile into a nearby pond according to the release.

The SCDNR Alligator Program Coordinator says alligators are protected under state and federal law, "where they are still listed as threatened solely due to their similarity of appearance to other endangered crocodilians worldwide."

In this instance federal protection does not apply even with protections in place to ensure alligators are legally harvested for international trade. SCDNR is filing a misdemeanor charge of harassing wildlife through the state's alligator management legislation.

If charged, the men will be fined $300 and the overseeing judge will determine their final punishment.