Trump is broadening his search for FBI director - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump is broadening his search for FBI director

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is widening his search for FBI director, meeting with two additional candidates to replace ousted director James Comey.
    
White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump is meeting Tuesday with two additional candidates to lead the agency: former Transportation Security Administration head John Pistole and Chris Wray, a former top Justice Department official who has served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's personal lawyer.
    
Trump is still on the hunt for a new FBI director three weeks after he fired Comey.
    
Spicer is declining to provide a short list for the position, telling reporters that when Trump "feels as though he's met with the right candidate he'll let us know."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-05-30 21:47:56 GMT

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

  • 1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:11:00 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

  • Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran

    Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 2:49 AM EDT2017-05-30 06:49:36 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Urinating dog statue briefly placed near 'Fearless Girl' art

    Urinating dog statue briefly placed near 'Fearless Girl' art

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:48:45 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter protest.      "Fearless Girl" was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous "Charging Bull" statue.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter protest.      "Fearless Girl" was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous "Charging Bull" statue.

    >>

  • Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George

    Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:25:47 GMT

    GEORGE, Wash. -  Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.

    >>

    GEORGE, Wash. -  Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.

    >>

  • Oregon stabbing suspect gripes about free speech

    Oregon stabbing suspect gripes about free speech

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:13:45 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man police say fatally stabbed two men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade shouted "you call it terrorism I call it patriotism!" during his first court appearance.      Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man police say fatally stabbed two men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade shouted "you call it terrorism I call it patriotism!" during his first court appearance.      Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.

    >>
    •   