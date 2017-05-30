Trump is broadening his search for FBI director

President Donald Trump is widening his search for FBI director, meeting with two additional candidates to replace ousted director James Comey.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump is meeting Tuesday with two additional candidates to lead the agency: former Transportation Security Administration head John Pistole and Chris Wray, a former top Justice Department official who has served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's personal lawyer.



Trump is still on the hunt for a new FBI director three weeks after he fired Comey.



Spicer is declining to provide a short list for the position, telling reporters that when Trump "feels as though he's met with the right candidate he'll let us know."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)