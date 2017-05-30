Mississippi shooting suspect shows little emotion in court - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mississippi shooting suspect shows little emotion in court

Posted: Updated:
BROOKHAVEN, Miss -

The Latest on a series of shootings in Mississippi that left eight people dead (all times local):
    
3:20 p.m.
    
A Mississippi man accused of killing eight people showed little emotion during his first court appearance.
    
A judge denied bond Tuesday for 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, who is charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.
    
Lincoln County Justice Court Judge Roger Martin says the court will appoint an attorney for Godbolt.
    
Martin sent Godbolt to the Copiah County jail to await action by a grand jury. It's unclear whether authorities will complete their investigation in time for the next Lincoln County grand jury meeting in late June.
    
Godbolt's hearing was held in Gallman County, the county just north of where he is accused in the weekend killings. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain says it was moved out of Brookhaven because of safety concerns.
    
____
    
12:30 p.m.
    
A Mississippi sheriff says the man accused of killing eight people at three houses eluded police by leaving the scenes quickly and changing vehicles multiple times.
    
Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said Tuesday that two other sheriff's departments and the highway patrol were helping his small department try to capture Willie Corey Godbolt over the weekend.
    
He says the initial call to remove someone from a house Saturday night seemed routine and a single deputy responded, with a second officer a few minutes behind. Authorities say Deputy William Durr was shot and killed along with three other people at that first house.
    
The sheriff says Godbolt changed vehicles three or four times as he went to two other homes across the county and killed four more people.
    
___
    
11:20 a.m.
    
Officials say the man accused of fatally shooting eight people in Mississippi had been arrested previously.
    
Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said Tuesday that his department had arrested William Corey Godbolt in disturbing the peace, assault and domestic violence cases. Rushing says Godbolt's last arrest was more than a year ago for simple assault.
    
The sheriff didn't know whether Rushing had been convicted on any charges.
    
Investigators say Godbolt shot and killed the victims, including a deputy, at three locations over the weekend. They say he will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder.
    
___
    
10:10 a.m.
    
Funeral services are being arranged for the eight people who died in a string of related shootings over the weekend in Mississippi.
    
Investigators say all eight people were shot and killed by Willie Corey Godbolt on Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln County, south of Jackson.
    
The first funeral will be held Thursday afternoon for Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy William Durr at a church in Brookhaven, and he will buried later that day at a cemetery in Bogue Chitto (BOH'-guh CHIT'-uh).
    
Services for 17-year-old Jordan Blackwell and his 11-year-old cousin, Austin Edwards, will be held Saturday at a Brookhaven junior high school.
    
The same location will host the funeral for Sheila Burage, 46, and husband Ferral Burrage, 45, on Sunday afternoon.
    
Finally, a funeral is planned for 55-year-old Barbara Mitchell, her 35-year-old daughter, Tacarra May, and Mitchell's 53-year-old sister, Brenda May, on Monday at the school.
    
___
    
9:45 a.m.
    
A man accused of fatally shooting eight people in Mississippi has been released from a hospital.
    
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said Tuesday morning that Willie Corey Godbolt is now being held in an "undisclosed detention facility."
    
After being arrested Sunday morning in Brookhaven, Godbolt was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for a gunshot wound to be treated. Investigators haven't said publicly who shot Godbolt but say he was not wounded by police while being arrested.
    
Godbolt awaits an initial court appearance, where a judge will decide on setting bail and make sure he has a lawyer. Officials in Lincoln County Justice Court say that appearance is not yet scheduled.
    
____
    
2:40 a.m.
    
A Mississippi teen says his 18-year-old cousin sacrificed his life to shield him from a gunman's bullets.
    
Fifteen-year-old Caleb Edwards says he could feel the force of the impact as Jordan Blackwell was shot. Edwards' 11-year-old brother Austin was also fatally shot. Caleb said after his brother was shot, "I thought I was going to die."
    
The cousins were among eight people killed in a rampage at three different houses.
    
With his mother standing by his side Monday, Caleb spoke calmly as he recounted to The Associated Press how he felt the force of the impact as Blackwell was shot Sunday.
    
Investigators say 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder. He could make an initial court appearance Tuesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-05-30 21:47:56 GMT

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

  • 1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:11:00 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

  • Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran

    Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 2:49 AM EDT2017-05-30 06:49:36 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George

    Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:25:47 GMT

    GEORGE, Wash. -  Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.

    >>

    GEORGE, Wash. -  Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.

    >>

  • Oregon stabbing suspect gripes about free speech

    Oregon stabbing suspect gripes about free speech

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:13:45 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man police say fatally stabbed two men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade shouted "you call it terrorism I call it patriotism!" during his first court appearance.      Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man police say fatally stabbed two men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade shouted "you call it terrorism I call it patriotism!" during his first court appearance.      Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.

    >>

  • Mississippi shooting suspect shows little emotion in court

    Mississippi shooting suspect shows little emotion in court

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-30 21:57:27 GMT

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man accused of killing eight people showed little emotion during his first court appearance.      A judge denied bond Tuesday for 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, who is charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.

    >>

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man accused of killing eight people showed little emotion during his first court appearance.      A judge denied bond Tuesday for 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, who is charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.

    >>
    •   