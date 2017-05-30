Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George

GEORGE, Wash. -

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.

The three deceased are:

  • Arturo Galvez-Vazquez, age 48 of Othello.
  • Aaron Medel-Alvarez, age 49 of Othello.
  • Tabita Pricilla Soto-Luis, age 56 of Othello.


Autopsies have been completed and their next-of-kin have been notified.

Deputies report that 42-year-old Cristobal Herrera Lopez, of Othello, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet van north on Adams Road South when the van collided with a 2005 Nissan Armada driven by 51-year-old Ma Guadalupe Grimaldo Vasquez of Quincy.

Deputies determined Vasquez was headed east on Frenchman Hills Road when she failed to yield to the van and collided. The van then left the roadway and rolled one and a half times, ejecting several of the van’s occupants. Although driver, Cristobal Lopez, was wearing his seat belt, none of the van’s passengers were restrained. All of the surviving occupants of the van were injured.

Ma Guadalupe Grimaldo Vasquez received minor injuries, was treated at a local hospital and released.

The investigation continues and no charges have yet been filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 17GS05482.

