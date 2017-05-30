Does your AC unit need a tune-up?

As temperatures continue to climb this spring and summer, so will the need to get your air conditioning repaired.

Some companies are already feeling the heat. For example, R&R Heating and Air Conditioning received 115 calls before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

But instead of waiting until your AC unit goes kaput, experts say call to make a tune-up appointment now.

“They wait until it’s 75 degrees and night and doesn’t cool off,” said Installation Dept. Manager at Air Control Hearing and Electric Inc., Lylle Wiess. “It’s like a vehicle. You want to make sure you’re running it at peak to save yourself money.”

Right now AC repair and installation shops are already booked a few days out, and Weiss expects the wait to get even longer by late June and July.

If you’ve done your due diligence and have a working AC, here’s how to get the most out of it.

Leave your AC at 76 degrees when you’re not home.

Limit light in your home.

Change your AC filters.

How can you tell if your AC needs a tune-up?

Weiss says your AC should generally run 15-20 minutes per hour if they are operating properly and sized properly for the house.

If your AC is running all day, it’s likely time for a tune-up.