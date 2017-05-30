Coeur d'Alene Dollar Tree robbery suspect also sought in other c - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d'Alene Dollar Tree robbery suspect also sought in other cases

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Coeur d'Alene Police said Tuesday that the suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store on May 28 may have also been involved in similar robberies in New York and Michigan.

Officers say they obtained information from detectives in those two states that show similarities between the Coeur d'Alene robbery and other Dollar Tree robberies in New York, Wisconsin and Michigan that happened earlier in May. New York authorities were able to obtain surveillance video from a convenience store of the possible suspect and his vehicle after one of the robberies.

The man is described as 5 feet 10 and 200 lbs between the ages of 50 and 65. The North Greenbush Police in New York reported that he entered a Dollar Tree on Ma y 6 with a silver handgun right before closing and demanded cash from the employees. He then went to a convenience store nearby and made purchases before fleeing the area. The Greenbush officers believe the May 6 robbery is connected to a similar robbery in the town of Wappingers Falls, New York, where a man entered a Dollar Tree near closing and demanded cash on December 29, 2016.

Police in Coeur d'Alene say the man shown on the New York surveillance cameras is a person of interest in the Coeur d'Alene robbery.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

