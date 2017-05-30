Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick season

Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick seasonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran
Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.>>
Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George
Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George
GEORGE, Wash. - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.>>
GEORGE, Wash. - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.>>
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick season
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick seasonTick season is shaping up to be a bad one, and one Spokane woman wants to warn people of the diseases these bugs carry. That’s because Mary Grayce Hart has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease for the past 11 years. “It’s debilitating. I suffer with chronic pain. I feel sick a lot. Just general not feeling well,” she says. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease approximately a year after she started exhibiting symptoms and she had to drop out of college becaus...>>Tick season is shaping up to be a bad one, and one Spokane woman wants to warn people of the diseases these bugs carry. That’s because Mary Grayce Hart has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease for the past 11 years. “It’s debilitating. I suffer with chronic pain. I feel sick a lot. Just general not feeling well,” she says. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease approximately a year after she started exhibiting symptoms and she had to drop out of college becaus...>>
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Coeur d'Alene Dollar Tree robbery suspect also sought in other cases
Coeur d'Alene Dollar Tree robbery suspect also sought in other cases
Coeur d'Alene Police said Tuesday that the suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store on May 28 may have also been involved in similar robberies in New York and Michigan. Officers say they obtained information from detectives in those two states that show similarities between the Coeur d'Alene robbery and other Dollar Tree robberies in New York, Wisconsin and Michigan that happened earlier in May.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police said Tuesday that the suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store on May 28 may have also been involved in similar robberies in New York and Michigan. Officers say they obtained information from detectives in those two states that show similarities between the Coeur d'Alene robbery and other Dollar Tree robberies in New York, Wisconsin and Michigan that happened earlier in May.>>
Does your AC unit need a tune-up?
Does your AC unit need a tune-up?
SPOKANE, Wash. - As temperatures continue to climb this spring and summer, so will the need to get your air conditioning repaired. Some companies are already feeling the heat. For example, R&R Heating and Air Conditioning received 115 calls before 9 a.m. Tuesday. But instead of waiting until your AC unit goes kaput, experts say call to make a tune-up appointment now.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - As temperatures continue to climb this spring and summer, so will the need to get your air conditioning repaired. Some companies are already feeling the heat. For example, R&R Heating and Air Conditioning received 115 calls before 9 a.m. Tuesday. But instead of waiting until your AC unit goes kaput, experts say call to make a tune-up appointment now.>>
Spokane rabbi deals with anti-Semitic attacks on Facebook post
Spokane rabbi deals with anti-Semitic attacks on Facebook post
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Rabbi Yisroel Hahn was shocked when he came face to face with antisemitic comments on a page meant to promote an event he's hosting. Rabbi Hahn says the event will go on as planned, but he's hurt after people from around the country and in Spokane decided to use his Facebook event as a place for hate.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Rabbi Yisroel Hahn was shocked when he came face to face with antisemitic comments on a page meant to promote an event he's hosting. Rabbi Hahn says the event will go on as planned, but he's hurt after people from around the country and in Spokane decided to use his Facebook event as a place for hate.>>
Baltimore Book Festival boots Rachel Dolezal after backlash
Baltimore Book Festival boots Rachel Dolezal after backlash
BALTIMORE (AP) - Organizers of the Baltimore Book Festival say they have decided to disinvite Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who led others to believe she was black. The decision by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts came days after defending its choice to have her there.>>
BALTIMORE (AP) - Organizers of the Baltimore Book Festival say they have decided to disinvite Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who led others to believe she was black. The decision by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts came days after defending its choice to have her there.>>
Urinating dog statue briefly placed near 'Fearless Girl' art
Urinating dog statue briefly placed near 'Fearless Girl' art
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter protest. "Fearless Girl" was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous "Charging Bull" statue.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter protest. "Fearless Girl" was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous "Charging Bull" statue.>>
Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George
Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George
GEORGE, Wash. - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.>>
GEORGE, Wash. - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.>>
Oregon stabbing suspect gripes about free speech
Oregon stabbing suspect gripes about free speech
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man police say fatally stabbed two men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade shouted "you call it terrorism I call it patriotism!" during his first court appearance. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man police say fatally stabbed two men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade shouted "you call it terrorism I call it patriotism!" during his first court appearance. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.>>