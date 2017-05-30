Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough

A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough.

“It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison.

She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge. She started rolling them out, and then noticed some hard chunks in it.

“I thought it was just a chunk of salt so I put it to the side and then I saw there was a lot of it. So I picked one up and bit it,” she says.

It didn’t dissolve. She says it was hard, so she tried one more test.

“I ran it under warm water hoping that it was going to dissolve but it just washed off the grease from the biscuits and made it really shiny glass,” she says.

Jennifer is just thankful her daughter didn't eat those chunks. She now just hopes her story can help others be more careful.

She did write to Western Family just to make them aware. KHQ also reached out for comment and we have not heard back yet.