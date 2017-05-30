Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake

The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still.

"He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said.

On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake.

It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike. That’s when Bear jumped in.

“I looked up and I did see him under the grate, I saw him looking at me and then I came running once he was under there and see if I could grab his collar or his scruff and try to pull him back out,” Holbrook said.

Let’s put this into perspective: Bear is a pit-bull/Labrador mix. Holbrook says he weighs over 90 pounds and he was swept into the dike and was stuck.

Holbrook says they couldn’t reach Bear that night, but they spent both Sunday and Memorial Day searching.

They found Bear's body floating on Monday on the other side of the dike.

“Bear was not only my best friend, he was my protector,” she said.

Bear’s memory will never be forgotten now; friends of Holbrook made a memorial to honor him.

Without Missy knowing, they surprised her and her family.

Holbrook and her family want to make everyone, not just pet owners, but families and kids aware of the dangers of swimming close by.

“There's still a risk, a huge risk to lose a child, a pet, even a kid that's 10 years old,” she said.