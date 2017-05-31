Charges still possible in fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

It's been almost a year since a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene claimed the lives of three people. We spoke with the Kootenai County Prosecutor on Tuesday to see where the case stands.

Last week, some news outlets reported that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh was not going to pursue charges in the case, but McHugh told KHQ Tuesday that's not the case.

McHugh said the case is still open and active. He couldn't comment about pending charges, but said charges are still possible. Last week, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Jessica Breeze, the mother of one of the three people killed in last year's boat crash. The suit alleges that 51-year-old Dennis magner was the driver of the boat that hit and killed Breeze's daughter and two others aboard a stationary boat.

Jessica Breeze's lawyer tells KHQ that McHugh met with the victim's families as recently as last week to let them know where things stand. We're told nothing was officially decided, but he wanted to keep them in the loop.

As for Dennis Magner, we have reached out to him, but have not heard anything back. He's not facing any criminal charges, just the lawsuit from the Breeze family.