Hours-long standoff at Altamont and Hartson ends peacefully

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police have taken a man into custody after an hours-long standoff near the intersection of Altamont and Hartson in Spokane.

The standoff started around 5:25 p.m. when police arrived at the house to serve a felony warrant for a probation violation. The man barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out. Officers received information that the man may have been armed. Police set up a perimeter around the house and tried to get the man out of the house, but he refused to surrender. 

As the stand off continued, more and more people surrendered to police. One man was taken into custody because of an outstanding warrant. In total 11 people were taken out of the house.

After about four hours, the man was taken into custody without incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.

  Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

  1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

  Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

  One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.

