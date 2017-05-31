Hours-long standoff at Altamont and Hartson ends peacefully

Police have taken a man into custody after an hours-long standoff near the intersection of Altamont and Hartson in Spokane.

The standoff started around 5:25 p.m. when police arrived at the house to serve a felony warrant for a probation violation. The man barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out. Officers received information that the man may have been armed. Police set up a perimeter around the house and tried to get the man out of the house, but he refused to surrender.

As the stand off continued, more and more people surrendered to police. One man was taken into custody because of an outstanding warrant. In total 11 people were taken out of the house.

After about four hours, the man was taken into custody without incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.