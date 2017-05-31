11 health benefits to drinking coffee - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

11 health benefits to drinking coffee

Good news as you drink your cup of coffee this morning... you should pour yourself another cup!

Coffee may actually help reduce your risk of the most common form of liver cancer. British researchers analyzed more than two million adults and found that drinking a cup of coffee a day reduced their risk of liver cancer by as much as 20%. But that's not all... the more coffee they drank, up to five cups a day, the more that risk decreased. 

They also found it didn't matter whether the coffee was regular or decaf but more research is still needed to figure out why the drink lowers the risk of liver cancer. The findings were recently reported in the BMJ Open by lead study author, Dr. Oliver Kennedy and colleagues of the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom.

However, these aren't the only evidence based health benefits of coffee. Here are 10 more: 

1.) Coffee makes you smarter
Several controlled studies in humans have shown coffee improves various aspects of brain function including memory, mood, vigilance, energy levels, reaction times and general cognitive function

2.) Coffee Can Help You Burn Fat
Caffeine has been shown in several studies to increase fat burning in the body and boost the metabolic rate.

3.) Improve Physical Performance
Caffeine can increase adrenaline levels, release fatty acids from fat tissue and improve physical performance.

4.) Essential Nutrients in Coffee

  • A single cup of coffee contains (21):
    • Riboflavin (Vitamin B2): 11% of the RDA.
    • Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5): 6% of the RDA.
    • Manganese and Potassium: 3% of the RDA.
    • Magnesium and Niacin (B3): 2% of the RDA.

5.) Lower Your Risk of Type II Diabetes
Several studies have shown coffee drinkers have a much lower risk of getting type II diabetes.

6.) Protect From Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia
Several studies show that coffee drinkers have up to a 65% lower risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease which is a leading cause of dementia worldwide.

7.) Lower Risk of Parkinson’s
Coffee drinkers have up to a 60% lower risk of getting Parkinson’s disease, the second most common neurodegenerative disorder.

8.) Fight Depression and Make You Happier
A study with 208,424 individuals found that those who drank 4 or more cups per day were 53% less likely to commit suicide. A Harvard study also found that women who drank 4 or more cups per day had a 20% lower risk of becoming depressed.

9.) Lower The Risk of Stroke
Some studies also show that coffee drinkers have a 20% lower risk of stroke

10.) Helps You Live Longer
Several studies show that coffee drinkers live longer and have a lower risk of premature death.

