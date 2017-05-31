Washington man sentenced for trying to pimp out 14-year-old

(AP) - A Washington man convicted of trying to force a 14-year-old girl to be a prostitute has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.



The News Tribune reports 31-year-old Hon Path was sentenced Friday. Path pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempting to promote the commercial sexual abuse of a minor and illegally possessing a gun.



Police arrested Path in June after the girl agreed to sell sex to a plain-clothes officer. Investigators said they later determined the girl worked for Path, who was arrested after police found him watching the incident from a parked vehicle nearby.

