Thief steals wallet while good Samaritan help river rescue

(AP) - Puyallup Police say that while two good Samaritans were trying to rescue a man who had fallen into the Puyallup River, someone stole their wallet and keys.



Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that one of the stolen credit cards was used a short time later at a gas station near Sumner.



KOMO-TV reports that two people went into the river Monday to try to help a 46-year-old man who had slipped and fallen into water while fishing with his family. When the two returned to shore, they discovered someone had stolen their wallet, keys and sunglasses.



Rescue crews searched the river for two days but have not been able to locate the missing man.

5/31/2017 10:22:06 AM (GMT -7:00)