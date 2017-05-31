CNN fires Kathy Griffin after fallout from bloody, severed head of President Trump

UPDATE: CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin

NEW YORK (AP) - CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.



The network says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year's Eve programs. For a decade she had co-hosted the annual special with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.



Her future with CNN had been in doubt since the video appeared on Tuesday. CNN initially called it "disgusting and offensive."



In addition to her losing the CNN job, a New Mexico casino said it was canceling a July live engagement, and she has lost a commercial endorsement she landed just weeks ago.



Griffin has apologized for the video.

Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump photo: 'I went too far'



LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

The comic apologized later for the video image, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I sincerely apologize," she said in a second video. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

Many online called for Griffin to be jailed.

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

"I made a mistake, and I was wrong," she says.

The video had apparently been removed from Shields' blog by late Tuesday.

CNN, whose New Year's Eve coverage Griffin has co-hosted, called the images "disgusting and offensive."

"We are pleased to see she has apologized," CNN said in a statement. "We are evaluating New Year's Eve and have made no decisions at this point."



Anderson Cooper who co-hosts the coverage with her said, " For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Squatty Potty, a Utah-based bathroom products company, said in a statement Tuesday that it has suspended an ad campaign featuring Griffin.

A publicist for Shields did not respond to a request for comment.



TMZ reported that the Secret Service is also looking into the photo. While they didn't specifically cite Griffin or the photo in their tweet, they did say, " On it! The Secret Service has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats," followed by, " Threats made against Secret Service protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. # ProtectionNeverRests"



President Trump responded on his Twitter page saying, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. also responded saying, " Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?"

