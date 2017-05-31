CNN fires Kathy Griffin after fallout from bloody, severed head - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

CNN fires Kathy Griffin after fallout from bloody, severed head of President Trump

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin
NEW YORK (AP) - CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
    
The network says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year's Eve programs. For a decade she had co-hosted the annual special with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.
    
Her future with CNN had been in doubt since the video appeared on Tuesday. CNN initially called it "disgusting and offensive."
    
In addition to her losing the CNN job, a New Mexico casino said it was canceling a July live engagement, and she has lost a commercial endorsement she landed just weeks ago.
    
Griffin has apologized for the video.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump photo: 'I went too far'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

The comic apologized later for the video image, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I sincerely apologize," she said in a second video. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

Many online called for Griffin to be jailed.

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

"I made a mistake, and I was wrong," she says.

The video had apparently been removed from Shields' blog by late Tuesday.

CNN, whose New Year's Eve coverage Griffin has co-hosted, called the images "disgusting and offensive."

"We are pleased to see she has apologized," CNN said in a statement. "We are evaluating New Year's Eve and have made no decisions at this point."

Anderson Cooper who co-hosts the coverage with her said, " For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Squatty Potty, a Utah-based bathroom products company, said in a statement Tuesday that it has suspended an ad campaign featuring Griffin.

A publicist for Shields did not respond to a request for comment.

TMZ reported that the Secret Service is also looking into the photo. While they didn't specifically cite Griffin or the photo in their tweet, they did say, " On it! The Secret Service has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats," followed by, " Threats made against Secret Service protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations.
 

President Trump responded on his Twitter page saying, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. also responded saying, " Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?"



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant

    One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-05-31 06:31:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.

    >>

  • Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-31 01:47:35 GMT

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

  • Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough

    Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:03:57 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death

    Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-05-31 19:49:44 GMT
    The scene of the shooting in January 2016.The scene of the shooting in January 2016.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..

    >>

  • Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-05-31 19:09:24 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

    >>

  • Landlords sue Seattle over law capping rental move-in fees

    Landlords sue Seattle over law capping rental move-in fees

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-05-31 18:54:30 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A landlord group is suing the city of Seattle over a new law that caps move-in fees for rental units. The Rental Housing Association of Washington filed suit in King County Superior Court Tuesday, alleging the law violates a state ban on rent control. KOMO-TV reports that the law requires landlords to offer a six-month installment plan for tenants to pay off first and last month's rent as well as a security deposit and any nonrefundable f...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A landlord group is suing the city of Seattle over a new law that caps move-in fees for rental units. The Rental Housing Association of Washington filed suit in King County Superior Court Tuesday, alleging the law violates a state ban on rent control. KOMO-TV reports that the law requires landlords to offer a six-month installment plan for tenants to pay off first and last month's rent as well as a security deposit and any nonrefundable f...

    >>
    •   