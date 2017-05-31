NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.



The space agency announced the red-hot mission Wednesday at the University of Chicago.



Scheduled to launch in summer 2018, the Solar Probe Plus will fly within 4 million miles of the sun's surface - right into the solar atmosphere. It will be subjected to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before.



The purpose is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars like ours work.



The announcement came during a ceremony honoring astrophysicist Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.

