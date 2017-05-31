Landlords sue Seattle over law capping rental move-in fees

(AP) - A landlord group is suing the city of Seattle over a new law that caps move-in fees for rental units.



The Rental Housing Association of Washington filed suit in King County Superior Court Tuesday, alleging the law violates a state ban on rent control.



KOMO-TV reports that the law requires landlords to offer a six-month installment plan for tenants to pay off first and last month's rent as well as a security deposit and any nonrefundable fees. It also limits move-in fees and a security deposit to first month's rent.



The City Council unanimously passed the law in December, hoping to make it easier for renters to get into housing.



Landlords say the new rental law makes it too risky for them to do business in the city.



The City Attorney's Office says it intends to defend the ordinance.

