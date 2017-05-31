Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains.



Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull approximately one mile west of Brooks Rd. along the railroad tracks and about two hundred yards south of the railroad tracks.



It was observed by the Spokane County Medical Examiner that the skull discoloration was consistent with recent flesh decomposition. A piece of bone missing from the base area of the skull was also found and was consistent with having been broken rather than removed by an animal. A piece of decomposing human flesh was also found within one foot of the skull. During a search warrant SCSO detectives also located clothing and even more human remains.



The forested area and parcel where the remains were found is owned by Western Pacific Timber, LLC who lease the property for farming. The property manager confirmed with deputies that the area is also commonly used for hunting and other recreational activities by people without permission from the land owners.



Authorities say the area where the remains and other evidence were found is in a remote area that is hidden from usual public traffic. The exact location of the crime scene was not released to the public so that only the perpetrators of the crime, people the perpetrators may have discussed their activities with and the investigators of the crime would know the exact location.



It is not uncommon for perpetrators of violent crime to return to the scene to destroy, move, or hide evidence or even view the evidence they left behind. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office therefore also issued a warrant for covert camera systems to be installed in hopes of capturing possible photographic and video evidence of anyone involved who may have returned to the scene.



Authorities have not released any information about the identity of the victim or whether or not they have any possible suspects.