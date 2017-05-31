Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death

The scene of the shooting in January 2016.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death.

43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to disassemble the gun when he says it discharged.

In February of 2016, we know that through Brenda's death certificate that the manner of death had been ruled an accident. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to her chest.

However, over a year later, detectives now say that after further investigating they believe that Thurman's husband acted with negligence, causing the death of his wife.

Detectives are requesting that he be charged with 2nd degree manslaughter.

According to a Washington State Patrol Crime Lab report, the Glock pistol in question functioned reliably during testing.

Thurman had two children and had been married for 18 years at the time of her death.

Detectives have forwarded their findings to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Officer for review.