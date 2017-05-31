Spokane Tribe continues building casino despite opposition

The Spokane Tribe is continuing construction of a large new casino complex, despite opposition from a competing tribe and Spokane County commissioners.



The three Spokane County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over its approval of the casino. The Kalispel Tribe has already sued the Interior Department over its approval, which it contends will hurt its existing Northern Quest Casino.



On Wednesday, Spokane Tribe chairwoman Carol Evans said construction would continue on the casino, located in the Spokane suburb of Airway Heights.



Evans said she was saddened by the litigation and noted that the Spokane tribe went through a decade-long process to win federal approval for the off-reservation casino.



Gov. Jay Inslee also approved the project.

