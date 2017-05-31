Spokane Tribe continues building casino despite opposition

Spokane Tribe continues building casino despite oppositionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant
One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.>>
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
CNN fires Kathy Griffin after fallout from bloody, severed head of President Trump
CNN fires Kathy Griffin after fallout from bloody, severed head of President Trump
UPDATE: CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin NEW YORK (AP) - CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head. Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.>>
UPDATE: CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin NEW YORK (AP) - CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head. Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.>>
Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake
Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still. "He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said. On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake. It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike.>>
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still. "He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said. On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake. It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike.>>
Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death
Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
Doughnut delivery by drone in Denver is a peek at the future
Doughnut delivery by drone in Denver is a peek at the future
DENVER (AP) - Doughnuts have been delivered by drone to Denver's mayor and the city's police and fire departments. The event provided a glimpse into what companies hope will be a quick, inexpensive way to get merchandise to customers. Denver's LaMar's Donuts hired Austin, Texas-based company Drone Dispatch to deliver four boxes of doughnuts Wednesday using piloted drones flown from parking lots within a block of the delivery target Wednesday.>>
DENVER (AP) - Doughnuts have been delivered by drone to Denver's mayor and the city's police and fire departments. The event provided a glimpse into what companies hope will be a quick, inexpensive way to get merchandise to customers. Denver's LaMar's Donuts hired Austin, Texas-based company Drone Dispatch to deliver four boxes of doughnuts Wednesday using piloted drones flown from parking lots within a block of the delivery target Wednesday.>>
New police bodycam video released from nightclub massacre
New police bodycam video released from nightclub massacre
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Newly-released video from bodycams on officers responding to a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub shows shattered glass inside the club, the sounds of automatic gunfire and an officer shouting, "Come out with your hands up or you will die!" Gunfire erupts shortly after police enter Pulse night club.>>
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Newly-released video from bodycams on officers responding to a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub shows shattered glass inside the club, the sounds of automatic gunfire and an officer shouting, "Come out with your hands up or you will die!" Gunfire erupts shortly after police enter Pulse night club.>>
Afghanistan: Kabul attack death toll reaches 90
Afghanistan: Kabul attack death toll reaches 90
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The U.N. Security Council and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are strongly condemning the "terrorist attack" in Kabul and demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.>>
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The U.N. Security Council and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are strongly condemning the "terrorist attack" in Kabul and demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.>>
Stabbing attack survivor: 'I'm healing'
Stabbing attack survivor: 'I'm healing'
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The lone man to survive a stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, light rail train says he's having a difficult time processing what happened. KGW-TV reports that Micah Fletcher says he's focusing on trying to get better. "I got stabbed in the neck on my way to work, randomly, by a stranger I don't know, for trying to just be a nice person," he said.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The lone man to survive a stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, light rail train says he's having a difficult time processing what happened. KGW-TV reports that Micah Fletcher says he's focusing on trying to get better. "I got stabbed in the neck on my way to work, randomly, by a stranger I don't know, for trying to just be a nice person," he said.>>
Boy, 16, dies after Vancouver drug robbery turns deadly
Boy, 16, dies after Vancouver drug robbery turns deadly
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Two teen boys are facing murder charges after a robbery lead to the death of a 16-year-old boy in Vancouver. Clark County prosecutors say two teens arranged to sell marijuana to Cesar Ortiz-Velasco in a parking lot Friday but instead robbed him.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Two teen boys are facing murder charges after a robbery lead to the death of a 16-year-old boy in Vancouver. Clark County prosecutors say two teens arranged to sell marijuana to Cesar Ortiz-Velasco in a parking lot Friday but instead robbed him.>>
Dakota Access pipeline expected to begin shipping Thursday
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which is expected to begin shipping oil to contractors on Thursday, will face scrutiny later this summer over whether it violated North Dakota rules during construction. North Dakota's Public Service Commission is looking into whether Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners removed too many trees and shrubs, and whether it improperly reported the discovery of Native American artifacts. No artifacts were disturbed...>>
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which is expected to begin shipping oil to contractors on Thursday, will face scrutiny later this summer over whether it violated North Dakota rules during construction. North Dakota's Public Service Commission is looking into whether Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners removed too many trees and shrubs, and whether it improperly reported the discovery of Native American artifacts. No artifacts were disturbed...>>
Spokane Tribe continues building casino despite opposition
Spokane Tribe continues building casino despite opposition
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Tribe is continuing construction of a large new casino complex, despite opposition from a competing tribe and Spokane County commissioners. The three Spokane County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over its approval of the casino.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Tribe is continuing construction of a large new casino complex, despite opposition from a competing tribe and Spokane County commissioners. The three Spokane County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over its approval of the casino.>>
Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death
Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..>>
Landlords sue Seattle over law capping rental move-in fees
Landlords sue Seattle over law capping rental move-in fees
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A landlord group is suing the city of Seattle over a new law that caps move-in fees for rental units. The Rental Housing Association of Washington filed suit in King County Superior Court Tuesday, alleging the law violates a state ban on rent control. KOMO-TV reports that the law requires landlords to offer a six-month installment plan for tenants to pay off first and last month's rent as well as a security deposit and any nonrefundable f...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A landlord group is suing the city of Seattle over a new law that caps move-in fees for rental units. The Rental Housing Association of Washington filed suit in King County Superior Court Tuesday, alleging the law violates a state ban on rent control. KOMO-TV reports that the law requires landlords to offer a six-month installment plan for tenants to pay off first and last month's rent as well as a security deposit and any nonrefundable f...>>