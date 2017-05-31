Dakota Access pipeline expected to begin shipping Thursday - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dakota Access pipeline expected to begin shipping Thursday

Posted: Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. -

(AP) - The developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which is expected to begin shipping oil to contractors on Thursday, will face scrutiny later this summer over whether it violated North Dakota rules during construction.
    
North Dakota's Public Service Commission is looking into whether Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners removed too many trees and shrubs, and whether it improperly reported the discovery of Native American artifacts. No artifacts were disturbed.
    
ETP says it didn't intentionally do anything wrong. If the three-member commission decides differently, the company could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.
    
Regulators decided during a Wednesday meeting to hold hearings in either July or August.
    
ETP said earlier this month that the $3.8 billion pipeline would begin transporting crude on June 1 to fulfill contracts with shippers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/31/2017 1:53:39 PM (GMT -7:00)

