Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Scientists continue to track Twitter's favorite great white shark as it swims near the coast of New Jersey.

The shark is known as Mary Lee and showed up in waters near Atlantic City on Wednesday morning. She was detected off the coast of Cape May with a male great white named Cisco on Saturday.

Members of the nonprofit group OCEARCH have actively tracked Mary Lee since they tagged her in 2012. Mary Lee has logged close to 40,000 miles travelling along the East Coast since then.

The great white's Twitter profile is managed by the nonprofit group and has more than 100,000 followers.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts coffee shop owner says he received a cease-and-desist letter from Dunkin' Donuts claiming trademark infringement for riffing on the chain's catchphrase.

Steve Copoulos tells the Sun Chronicle he added window art reading "North now runs on Mike's" on his Mike's Coffee shop in North Attleborough.

While he expected a few laughs from customers, Copoulos says he was surprised to find the letter from the Canton, Massachusetts-based coffee shop chain claiming he was infringing on their "America Runs on Dunkin'" slogan and Copoulos' variation implied an affiliation.

Copoulos says he wants to be the "exact opposite" of a corporate coffee chain and has since erased the sign.

Dunkin' Donuts, in a statement, said it wrote the letter, "In support of our legal rights under trademark law and in support of our franchisees."



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Police say a Pennsylvania man repeatedly called 911 while intoxicated because he was seeking conversation.

Pennsylvania State Police say 51-year-old Larry Keiser first called around 10:30 p.m. Friday because he wanted to speak with a police officer. He said there was no emergency.

Keiser called five more times, leading police to show up at his home in North Whitehall Township after midnight.

The man told officers he drank several beers because he was upset about a family situation. Troopers told Keiser not to call 911 again unless there was an emergency, and he said he wouldn't call again.

Troopers say he called 911 the minute after officers left.

Keiser has been arrested and is facing charges that include intentionally calling 911 for other than emergency purposes.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) -- Three centenarian sisters have been honored at the final graduation ceremony of the Ohio high school they attended.

Hazel Jarrell, who is 104 years old, was a member of the class of 1932 at Canton Township High School, the first graduating class at the school now known as Canton South High School in northeastern Ohio.

Two of Jarrell's sisters, 102-year-old Irene Jarrell and 100-year-old Ruth Jarrell Gerber Hall, were also graduates of the school.

The Repository reports the three were recognized at Tuesday's Canton South High School graduation.

The school is scheduled for demolition in a couple months and will be replaced by a new facility that's almost done.

Hazel Jarrell says she's saddened at the school's demise but understands that a new building is needed.

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City carriage horse is safely back in its stable after breaking free and running wild through rush hour traffic.

The horse, a 12-year-old mare named Goldie, broke free on Tuesday while being taken back to her stable in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. Witnesses say Goldie soon went into a full gallop, cutting off cars and running across streets.

After running eleven blocks, Goldie returned to her stable on her own. She was not injured.

A carriage driver says it wasn't that big of a deal and tells WNBC-TV that Goldie probably wanted some exercise after a slow day at work.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Volunteers have helped a disoriented 400-pound (180-kilogram) sea turtle make its way back to the ocean off the South Carolina coast.

Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project volunteers on Tuesday followed a set of tracks from the surf nearly a mile (1.5 kilometers) behind the sand dunes to the female nesting sea turtle.

Volunteer Leigh West told The Island Packet the turtle was tired from all the walking and was missing a left flipper, which made it hard to move.

Two lifeguards joined the volunteers as they carried and pushed the turtle back to sea.

The volunteers have faced other interesting rescues over the past few years: In 2012, a confused sea turtle was found in a resort swimming pool on Hilton Head.

Some people on Florida's Gulf Coast who went for a stroll along the beach early Wednesday morning were met by an eerie sight: a ghost ship run aground on the shores of St. Andrews State Park.

No, the undead crew of the legendary Flying Dutchman did not decide to make a trip to the bars at the nearby Spring Break hotspot of Panama City. Instead, an empty hopper barge that was being towed by another boat broke loose of its cables and was carried on the waves before being grounded near a rock jetty along the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The barge, which was used to transport scrap metal, was empty and did not contain any hazardous materials.

"We know the vessel. It's a normal traffic route for them. They go from New Orleans or Mobile, Alabama, and transfer it to Tampa for scrap metal," Coast Guard spokesman Brian Hanson told MyPanhandle.com.

While the captain of the tugboat who lost the barge wanted to pull the empty boat off the beach on Wednesday, six to seven foot seas from a storm offshore delayed the process until Thursday morning.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe," Hanson said. "That's our main concern, so right now, we're just devising a plan to get the line on and vessel towed out of here as quickly as possible."

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee teen's love for pizza has delivered acceptance at Yale University to her door.

The Tennessean reports Ravenwood High School graduate Carolina Williams was accepted to the Ivy League school in March, with an admissions officer noting her standout answer to a short-essay prompt to write about something she loves to do: order pizza from Papa John's.

Williams says her answer was the first thing that came to mind. She also ranked in the top 10 of her graduating class and participated in multiple extracurricular activities.

She'll be the first in her family to go to college - but will not attend Yale. She will pursue business at Auburn University, saying she felt it was a better fit and liked the scholarships.

A veterinarian's office in Dublin, Ireland is looking for a very special new employee. Here's how the job posting reads:

Are you a crazy cat person and loves cats?

Does cattitude come naturally to you?

Have you counted kittens before you go asleep?

Do you feed the stray cats in your locality?

Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

If you answer yes to some or all of these questions, how about working with cats as a full time job at Just Cats Veterinary Clinic?

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Based in Clonsilla, Dublin 15, we are Dublin's only veterinary clinic for just cats. We are looking for someone to work with our feline friendly staff in a 'no dogs' veterinary clinic.

We are an equal opportunities employer, however we do discriminate against dogs attending our veterinary clinic as patients.

The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.

They need to be softly spoke and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients.

An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us.

If this sounds like you, email us your cover letter, CV to miaow@justcats.ie

A veterinary council of Ireland recognised qualification is essential for this role.

Just Cats veterinary Clinic, Coolmine Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 www.JustCats.ie

A pair of thieves in Las Vegas seemingly had some big plans for the holiday weekend, breaking into a warehouse twice - and escaping with tens of thousands of condoms and over $10,000 worth of sex toys.

The two-part heist began Friday evening. Lelo, the sex toy company that was the victim of the robbery, had closed its warehouse early for the long weekend, leaving it empty.

At about 7:45 p.m., the security cameras captured two men entering through a back gate and walking away with two shipping boxes filled with the company's Lelo Hex condoms. Each box, says the company, contained 15,120 individually wrapped condoms.

That must not have been quite enough, though, as the thieves then returned to grab a few more 36-packs of the condoms before leaving. (The retail value of the heist is difficult to determine because the condoms were individually wrapped, but a 36-pack normally retails for $35.)

"The dumbest part of this?" the company posited in a harshly worded blog post detailing the robbery. "In a few days, we're about to give away thousands of Hex condoms for free anyway. They could have just waited and asked for them like everyone else."

It gets weirder.

The following day, May 27, at 10:30 a.m., a rental car rammed through the loading dock of the warehouse, and a man grabbed three large boxes of sex toys and threw them into the back of the car before running to the passenger side of the vehicle. (It's unclear if it was the same duo as the previous night, but the company is operating under the assumption it was.)

Among the items taken? A box of 33 prostate massagers and 48 Kegel exercising aids. (The contents of the third box were not disclosed.)

In both instances, Las Vegas police arrived after the thieves had left the premises.

Lelo is asking for the public's help in identifying the criminals and in finding its stolen property, but it has also acknowledged the ridiculous nature of the crime.

"What kind of party are these people having?" it asked in its blog post, tongue firmly in cheek. "We could have done the sponsorship or something. A friggin' invite might have been nice."

Lelo's U.S. president, Pavle Sedic, in a more serious note, called the raids "shocking," but said the difficulty in getting additional security around the Memorial Day holiday was likely a factor in the act.

Officials at the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed to CNBC that two burglary reports were taken at the warehouse on the dates the company said the incidents took place. The cases remain under investigation.

Lelo is one of the sex toy industry's higher-end manufacturers. Its products can be found in mainstream retail stores like Brookstone, and its approach to making premium-priced adult novelties with higher-quality materials is part of the reason the industry has seen sales surge over the past 10 years.