Local company helps keep children full for summertime

Not every child looks forward to summer.

Part of the reason is that a 1/3 of Spokane children don't know where their next meal is coming from.

At school they are fed, watched over, and given care packages to help them make it through the weekend.

A generous local company stepping up to fill the gap during the summer months, teaming up with 2nd Harvest Food Bank.

Wendle Ford does more than sell cars. The company encourages the 135 employees to care about the community they live in.

"We thought, 'let's do our part.' Let's make this a competition. Let's make it fun and just see what we can do," said Manny Guerrero.

They collected more than 5,000 lbs of peanut butter so the young kids at nearby Arlington Elementary wont go hungry this summer.

"I don't think everyone realized what the need was out there so our employees got to see what goes on in the community," said General Sales Manager Andy Keys.

At Arlington Elementary, 3 out of 4 kids take free or reduced lunch.

"When their first priority is am I going to have food? Do I have shelter? Am I okay? You are not interested in learning," said Arlington Elementary Counselor Lori Gibson.

And nobody knows that feeling better than Cory Knight who works in the Service Dept at Wendle Ford.

"As a child I used to feel lonely. I used to feel embarrassed. You just don't feel good about yourself," said Knight.

The father of 5 feels good about giving back.

"Satisfaction. Something I did that is positive and for the community and going to help these children is just beautiful," Knight said. "It's going to put a smile on their face. It's going to give their parents a feeling of appreciation for what we've done."