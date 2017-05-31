Boy, 16, dies after Vancouver drug robbery turns deadly

Two teen boys are facing murder charges after a robbery lead to the death of a 16-year-old boy in Vancouver.



Clark County prosecutors say two teens arranged to sell marijuana to Cesar Ortiz-Velasco in a parking lot Friday but instead robbed him.



According to a probable-cause statement, the teens grabbed Ortiz-Velasco's money when he approached their vehicle and they drove away quickly. Ortiz-Velasco held on to the vehicle but fell to the ground. Witnesses told police that the vehicle ran over Ortiz-Velasco before driving off.



Ortiz-Velasco died in a hospital.



The Columbian newspaper reports that 16-year-old Jaycob Trotter appeared in Clark County Superior Court Tuesday. Deputy Prosecutor James Smith says his case is being heard in adult court because of his age and the nature of the allegations.



Trotter's bail was set at $500,000. His attorney Tom Phelan had argued for supervised release.



The other teen is to be arraigned Thursday in juvenile court.



Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

