Stabbing attack survivor: 'I'm healing'

The lone man to survive a stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, light rail train says he's having a difficult time processing what happened.



KGW-TV reports that Micah Fletcher says he's focusing on trying to get better. "I got stabbed in the neck on my way to work, randomly, by a stranger I don't know, for trying to just be a nice person," he said. "Like, I don't know what to do after that, you know."



He told the TV station, "I'm healing. That's what I'm doing. As much as I can, in whatever way I can."



A hospital spokeswoman says Fletcher was released Monday night.



Authorities say Jeremy Christian on Friday started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. Police say when three other men on the train, including Fletcher, intervened, Christian attacked them. Two men were killed.

