New trial underway for man accused of strangling wife - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New trial underway for man accused of strangling wife

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A new trial is underway in Coeur d'Alene for a former sheriff's deputy charged with strangling his wife to death.

Joseph Thomas had been sentenced to 25 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned when his lawyers successfully argued that some evidence was excluded.

Thomas' attorney says his ex-wife liked to be strangled. She also argued that shed died because of autoerotic asphyxiation.

The story starts in 2011, Joseph Anthony Thomas Jr. was convicted for the murder of his ex-wife Beth Irby-Thomas.

In 2014, the Idaho Supreme Court overturned his conviction and today starts a second chance.

“The evidence will show you that Joe and Beth were getting along in late April/May of 2011, they were parenting their little boys,” Anne Taylor, Thomas’s attorney, said during opening statements.

“On May 1st, 2011, that tired out relationship and he ended that by strangling Beth with his own belt,” Casey Hemmer, a special prosecutor assigned to the case from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office said during opening statements.

Thomas is accused of strangling and killing his ex-wife.

But Thomas’s attorney argues a different story.

“Beth took Joe's belt off and placing it around her neck this was nothing new this is something Beth chose to engage in,” Anne Taylor told the jury.

After opening statements, the state called several witnesses and played the 911 call from that night in 2011.

Then, Lewiston Police officer Trent Aubertin was called to the stand.

“I tried to get my fingers under the belt to try to get the belt off her neck,” Aubertin told the state.

“How tight was this belt,” the state asked.

“Extremely tight, it took me a little to get my fingers under it to get the belt loose,” Aubertin said.

Thomas’s attorney then followed up and at times, the cross examination would get tense.

“Do you see any reason why that belt would remain stuck,” Taylor asked.

“No,” Aubertin returned.

The trial will continue tomorrow and this trial could take a week or more depending on witness testimony.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant

    One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-05-31 06:31:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.

    >>

  • Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-31 01:47:35 GMT

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

  • Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death

    Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:25:34 GMT
    The scene of the shooting in January 2016.The scene of the shooting in January 2016.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting

    No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:30:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

    >>

  • Post Falls teen cleans up Tubbs Hill after messy Memorial Day Weekend

    Post Falls teen cleans up Tubbs Hill after messy Memorial Day Weekend

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:14:00 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jessica Bellefeuille was born 10 weeks early and diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. At times, the muscle disorder makes it hard for the sophomore at Post Falls High School to get around. But Bellefeuille isn't complaining, and three months after knee and leg surgery she's already hiking the hills around Lake Coeur d'Alene, Tubbs Hill.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jessica Bellefeuille was born 10 weeks early and diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. At times, the muscle disorder makes it hard for the sophomore at Post Falls High School to get around. But Bellefeuille isn't complaining, and three months after knee and leg surgery she's already hiking the hills around Lake Coeur d'Alene, Tubbs Hill.

    >>

  • Ram on the lam: Search for missing exotic pet goes viral

    Ram on the lam: Search for missing exotic pet goes viral

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:05:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not your typical missing pet. A Medical Lake family's pet ram has gone missing after it escaped a family member's yard in the Dishman Hills area in Spokane Valley The ram, known as Ram-Chop, has been missing for more than a week and the Bendewald family just wants him home, so he can be back with the rest of the flock.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not your typical missing pet. A Medical Lake family's pet ram has gone missing after it escaped a family member's yard in the Dishman Hills area in Spokane Valley The ram, known as Ram-Chop, has been missing for more than a week and the Bendewald family just wants him home, so he can be back with the rest of the flock.

    >>
    •   