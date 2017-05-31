New trial underway for man accused of strangling wife

New trial underway for man accused of strangling wifePosted: Updated:
One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.>>
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..>>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
CNN fires Kathy Griffin after fallout from bloody, severed head of President Trump
UPDATE: CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin NEW YORK (AP) - CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head. Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.>>
No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.>>
Post Falls teen cleans up Tubbs Hill after messy Memorial Day Weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jessica Bellefeuille was born 10 weeks early and diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. At times, the muscle disorder makes it hard for the sophomore at Post Falls High School to get around. But Bellefeuille isn't complaining, and three months after knee and leg surgery she's already hiking the hills around Lake Coeur d'Alene, Tubbs Hill.>>
Ram on the lam: Search for missing exotic pet goes viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not your typical missing pet. A Medical Lake family's pet ram has gone missing after it escaped a family member's yard in the Dishman Hills area in Spokane Valley The ram, known as Ram-Chop, has been missing for more than a week and the Bendewald family just wants him home, so he can be back with the rest of the flock.>>
Family concerned as Airway Heights water crisis continues
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - It’s day 16 of the Airway Heights water crisis. They’ve send the second round of samples away for testing and are expecting the results back by Friday. But now that it’s been a little over two weeks since this all started, one family is still concerned. The Shrums say they live within city limits and they are worried about their two domestic wells and their irrigation well.>>
New trial underway for man accused of strangling wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A new trial is underway in Coeur d'Alene for a former sheriff's deputy charged with strangling his wife to death. Joseph Thomas had been sentenced to 25 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned when his lawyers successfully argued that some evidence was excluded.>>
Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..>>
Joe Biden launching fundraising PAC amid 2020 speculation
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a political action committee amid speculation that he may run for president in 2020. Biden plans to announce Thursday that he's forming the "American Possibilities" PAC.>>
Local company helps keep children full for summertime
SPOKANE, Wash. - Not every child looks forward to summer. Part of the reason is that a 1/3 of Spokane children don't know where their next meal is coming from. At school they are fed, watched over, and given care packages to help them make it through the weekend. A generous local company stepping up to fill the gap during the summer months, teaming up with 2nd Harvest Food Bank. Wendle Ford does more than sell cars. The company encourages...>>
Baby hippo Fiona makes her media debut at zoo, explores pool
CINCINNATI (AP) - A popular baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has made its news media debut. Fiona made her media debut Wednesday with cameras rolling as she navigated the 9-foot-deep Hippo Cove pool. The zoo emphasizes she isn't ready for public display but the media-only event was a step toward that.>>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
