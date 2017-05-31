Family concerned as Airway Heights water crisis continues

It’s day 16 of the Airway Heights water crisis. They’ve send the second round of samples away for testing and are expecting the results back by Friday.

But now that it’s been a little over two weeks since this all started, one family is still concerned.

The Shrums say they live within city limits and they are worried about their two domestic wells and their irrigation well.

That’s because they don’t know if there are PFOA and PFOS chemicals in their water supply. Those chemicals are commonly found in some firefighting foam that used to be used at Fairchild Air Force base.

Julie Shrum says they’ve called the base to see if the well can be tested, but says their messages weren’t returned or they were told that they were on a list, but not where on the list or asked for their address.

What’s especially concerned for them is their son Wyatt. For the past two weeks, they’ve been getting water bottles from the distribution point, but they just want to know if there are or aren’t chemicals in their water.

“Of course you don't want anything to happen to your son or daughter. You don't want any harm to come to your kids in your lifetime if you can prevent it,” Julie says.

The city manager of Airway Heights says he’ll get in touch with the family to see what can be done.