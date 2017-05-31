Post Falls teen cleans up Tubbs Hill after messy Memorial Day Weekend

Jessica Bellefeuille was born 10 weeks early and diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

At times, the muscle disorder makes it hard for the sophomore at Post Falls High School to get around.

But Bellefeuille isn't complaining, and three months after knee and leg surgery she's already hiking the hills around Lake Coeur d'Alene, Tubbs Hill.

But Bellefeuille isn't doing it to prove that nothing is going to hold her back. She actually decided to hit the trail Wednesday to cleanup after other people.

Tubbs Hill was trashed following Memorial Day weekend.

Coincidentally, Bellefeuille had a homework assignment. That assignment: adopt a cause and research how it impacts the world we live in.

Bellefeuille chose pollution.

So the teen went social and invited people to join her and her family for an hour while they went around and picked up garbage on Tubbs Hill.

Bellefeuille says even doing something small like picking up a piece of trash makes a big difference.