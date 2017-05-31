No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting

No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together what happened in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything.

First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Lights from their vehicles lit up the night sky and George Nossek watched it all from his apartment window.

"We knew something really bad happened here," Nossek said. He said he heard two gunshots ring out. "If something goes bump in the night, you probably better get up and go see what it is. If it's definitely a sound you haven't heard before in your own home, you'll be interested enough to look."

Nossek watched as investigators processed the scene, but the next morning he still didn't have answers. Police say a man was shot and the alleged shooter called 911 and told them he pulled the trigger.

He was detained, but not arrested.

Police do have surveillance video from a nearby business with the hopes that it will provide some answers.

Police have no released the name of the victim, pending the completion of the Medical Examiner's report.