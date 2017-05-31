Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike

A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.

It happened at on the Centennial Trail at the military cemetery trailhead entrance. Jaclyn Gazzano just wants her stuff back

It really had everything I really ever had in a women's purse," Jaclyn said.

Everything from her social security card, credit cards $400 cash, and photos of her son. And the purse was taken in broad daylight. Jaclyn is not happy. She's moving in two days and now doesn't know what she's going to do because everything she had is gone.

"We literally started screaming, yelling, crying, we gave each other hugs and it was just a bad experience."

Jaclyn hopes whoever did this will return everything, especially the photos of her son.

"You guys are heartless. I want the pictures back of my son, I had 15 pictures of him growing up in my wallet."

Even though it's a long shot, she has a message to the thieves: "I wish that you guys get caught -- if anything, return the pictures, return the wallet... I know you're not going to return the money, but I wish you would."

Jaclyn has filed a police report about the theft and is encouraging everyone, especially women, to be aware of who's around them during hikes.