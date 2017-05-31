Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.

It happened at on the Centennial Trail at the military cemetery trailhead entrance. Jaclyn Gazzano just wants her stuff back

It really had everything I really ever had in a women's purse," Jaclyn said.

Everything from her social security card, credit cards $400 cash, and photos of her son. And the purse was taken in broad daylight. Jaclyn is not happy. She's moving in two days and now doesn't know what she's going to do because everything she had is gone. 

"We literally started screaming, yelling, crying, we gave each other hugs and it was just a bad experience."

Jaclyn hopes whoever did this will return everything, especially the photos of her son. 

"You guys are heartless. I want the pictures back of my son, I had 15 pictures of him growing up in my wallet."  

Even though it's a long shot, she has a message to the thieves: "I wish that you guys get caught -- if anything, return the pictures, return the wallet... I know you're not going to return the money, but I wish you would." 

Jaclyn has filed a police report about the theft and is encouraging everyone, especially women,  to be aware of who's around them during hikes.

  • Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

  • One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.

  • Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

  • Pullman duplex displaces 7 people, cats, dogs, goldfish

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Fire crews in Pullman believe a fire that displaced seven people and several pets was caused by a discarded cigarette. The fire apparently started on the outside deck of a two story duplex. It destroyed an upper unit and caused some damage to a lower unit, displacing seven residents, several cats, at least three dogs, and a goldfish. 

  • No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting

    SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

