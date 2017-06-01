Pullman duplex fire displaces 7 people, cats, dogs, goldfish

Pullman duplex fire displaces 7 people, cats, dogs, goldfishPosted: Updated:
One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.>>
Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door.">>
Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.>>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.>>
Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..>>
Pullman duplex fire displaces 7 people, cats, dogs, goldfish
PULLMAN, Wash. - Fire crews in Pullman believe a fire that displaced seven people and several pets was caused by a discarded cigarette. The fire apparently started on the outside deck of a two story duplex. It destroyed an upper unit and caused some damage to a lower unit, displacing seven residents, several cats, at least three dogs, and a goldfish.>>
Will a robot take your job? This website tells you the likelihood a robot will leave you unemployed
KHQ.COM - As technology continues to advance, it's something we continue to hear: "Robots are going to take our jobs!" According to a report in 2013 titled "The Future of Employment: How susceptible are jobs to computerisation?” 47% of all U.S. employment is at risk of being replaced by automation. If this is true the question remains Which jobs are robots going to take?>>
Agency will fill collapsed nuclear waste tunnel with grout
The U.S. Department of Energy has decided a partially collapsed tunnel containing radioactive waste will be filled with a concrete-like grout. The tunnel is located on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state, and contains wastes left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons.>>
Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made.>>
Police release Tiger Woods' DUI arrest video
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest . Jupiter police released the dash-cam footage Wednesday night. Officers on patrol early Monday noticed a Mercedes pulled awkwardly to the side of the road with the engine running, the brake lights on and a right turn signal blinking. Both tires on the left side of the car were flat, and police described fresh damage to the driver's side.>>
Report: Over 11,600 people homeless in King County
SEATTLE (AP) - A newly-released report says more than 11,600 people were homeless in Seattle and King County on a single night in January. Multiple news outlets said the annual report released Wednesday showed 5,485 of the people counted were living in tent encampments, on the streets or in vehicles while the others were living in shelters or transitional housing.>>
Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door.">>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st.>>
One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.>>
No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.>>
