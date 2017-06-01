Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one South Hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous.

"You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

Early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. Paul got an alert on his phone. When he looked at it, he laughed. Surveillance cameras on his home connected to his cell phone had caught two kids sneaking up to his front door, ringing the door bell and running away.

Paul, who didn't want his face shown, says he did the same thing when he was a kid, but he's worried about what may happen if they do it at the wrong home.

"It's a kid being a kid, but in today's day and age, the amount of violence you see on the TV every day, you never know who's behind that door. You ring the wrong person's door at 1:30 in the morning, you may get a result you're not looking for," Paul said.

We also spoke with Officer John O'Brien with the Spokane Police Department who says going to a stranger's house, especially in the middle of the night, can be risky.

"We certainly want kids to be kids, but we also want them to understand that being out at 1 in the morning and ringing on doorbells of houses that they don't know who lives there could be dangerous," O'Brien said. "And definitely annoying for the homeowners."

Paul posted the video online hoping someone will recognize the boys. A father himself, he just wants to make sure the kids in his Lincoln Heights neighborhood are careful.

"As a parent we have an obligation to keep our kids safe," Paul said.

