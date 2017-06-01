Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week.

37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made . The shooter, who has not yet been identified, stuck around and called 911 following the shooting. Police are still trying to piece together what happened in the alley and do have surveillance video from a nearby business with the hopes that it will provide some answers.

As soon as additional details are confirmed, we will update this story.