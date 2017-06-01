Will a robot take your job? This website tells you the likelihoo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Will a robot take your job? This website tells you the likelihood a robot will leave you unemployed

As technology continues to advance, it's something we continue to hear: "Robots are going to take our jobs!"

According to a report in 2013 titled "The Future of Employment: How susceptible are jobs to computerisation?” 47% of all U.S. employment is at risk of being replaced by automation. 

If this is true the question remains Which jobs are robots going to take? And more importantly... "Are robots going to take my job?"

There is now a website that's providing an answer. It's fittingly called "Will Robots Take My Job" and using data from the 2013 study along with information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it uses automation to tell you the likelihood that robots will leave you unemployed someday. 

It not only tells you the percentage of being replaced by a robot, it also tells you the projected job growth in that field by 2024, the median wage and how many people currently hold jobs in that field. 

To find out if a robot will take you job, click here: https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/

