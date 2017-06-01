Evergreen college closes amid campus threat

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on response to series of protests at Evergreen State College (all times local):

Evergreen State College says the college is closing immediately for the day in response to "a direct threat to campus safety."



The announcement posted on the school's website Thursday asks everyone to leave the Olympia campus or return to residence halls for further instructions. The post did not provide other details.



A series of demonstrations and events on campus last week have drawn national attention. Student protesters have alleged racism and have also called for one professor to resign.



Messages left with a college spokesman Thursday were not immediately returned.



The progressive, public liberal arts college has nearly 4,100 students.