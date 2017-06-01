National Doughnut Day is Friday! Here's where you can get some d - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

National Doughnut Day is Friday! Here's where you can get some deals!

SPOKANE, Wash. -

National Doughnut Day is Friday and who doesn't love doughnuts? 

Spokane and Coeur d'Alene actually have a quite a few doughnut shops and we gave them a call to see if they were rolling out any deals or freebies in honor of the day. Here's what we found out: 

Retro Donuts - 10925 N Newport Hwy #1, Spokane, WA 99218

  • Retro Donuts is giving away two extra donuts if you purchase a dozen, and one extra donut if you buy half a dozen. 

Casual Friday Donuts - 3402 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207

  • Casual Friday Donuts is planning on being incredibly busy. If you buy a dozen from them, you only pay for 10. 

Mike's Old Fashioned Donuts - 9219 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

  • Mike's says they get pretty busy on National Donut Day. While, they don't have any deals, they will be extra-staffed so if you stop in you should be able to get your donut quickly! 

ScrumDiddilyUmptious Donuts - 1201 N Barker Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99016

  • If you're a veteran, this is your place. Veterans will get a free donut on National Doughnut Day!

Krispy Kreme - 15401 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99216

  • One free donut of your choice. 

COEUR D'ALENE DONUT SHOPS

Davis Donuts - 2520 N 4th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

  • A FREE donut from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for ANYONE who walks into the door!

Donut House - 8761 N Government Way, Hayden, ID 83835

  • The Donut House has partnered with the Salvation Army for National Doughnut Day. They are also giving away a FREE donut from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and are accepting donations on behalf of the Salvation Army!

Gross Donuts - 445 W Cherry Ln, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

  • Free donut from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

