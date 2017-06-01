Break in painting of town's water tower leaves 'sex' greeting vi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Break in painting of town's water tower leaves 'sex' greeting visitors

Posted: Updated:
A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break.
SUSSEX, Wis. -

A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break.
    
The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.
    
WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. The contractor said it wasn't their intention to leave the tower that way. He said they ran into a venting issue and had to stop and let the paint dry.

Village Administrator Jeremy Smith tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the word was fully covered by late Thursday morning.

"When do you ever get a chance to paint sex on a water tower?" contractor Jesse Sheets said. "We kind of like the honks when they go by and a little bit of the road traffic."
    
One driver, Jessica Bruss, told the Milwaukee television station she "almost drove off the road" when her 8-year-old son pointed out the word as they drove past the water tower Wednesday on their way to his first baseball game.
    
Bruss says the unfinished paint work may be funny for adults, but added: "People should remember that kids are seeing it."

